Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post $965.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $936.20 million to $978.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $938.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.08. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $336.32.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,592 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.