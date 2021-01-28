Deckers Outdoor (DECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post earnings of $6.94 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DECK stock opened at $278.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $336.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $126,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,915 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

