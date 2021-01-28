Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN) Shares Up 7.1%

Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN)’s share price was up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 131,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average daily volume of 46,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$16.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80.

About Decklar Resources Inc. (ASN.V) (CVE:ASN)

Asian Mineral Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in Vietnam. It also extracts and processes nickel mineral deposits. The company produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Ban Phuc nickel mine located to the west of Hanoi in Son La province, northwestern Vietnam.

