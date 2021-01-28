DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $2.60 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $100,681.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017984 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,412,080 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.