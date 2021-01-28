Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lowered by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $10.57 on Thursday, hitting $291.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.