Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $14.68 on Thursday, reaching $295.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,867. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

