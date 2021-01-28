DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $5.22 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $468,546.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00013869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00051734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00129880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068480 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00270938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00066702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036717 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.