DEJAVE One Day Volume Reaches $7,056.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $7,056.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $1,931.77 or 0.05766863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00051521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00267566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00065662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00337254 BTC.

DEJAVE Token Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

DEJAVE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.