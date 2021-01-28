Delphy Hits Market Cap of $279,727.70 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $279,727.70 and approximately $69,150.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00905147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.91 or 0.04271645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

