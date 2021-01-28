Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report sales of $3.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.52 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $8.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $26.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $30.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.94. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $60.03.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

