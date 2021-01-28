DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.42. 11,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 5,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeltaShares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.