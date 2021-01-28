Deluxe (DLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE DLX opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

