Demars Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,232.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,178.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

