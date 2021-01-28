Dent 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.40 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Dent has a market cap of $26.81 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dent has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00067907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.63 or 0.00895568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.77 or 0.04194897 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017926 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,962,464,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

