Desire Price Tops $0.0017 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 30.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Desire has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Desire has a total market capitalization of $16,961.54 and $29,068.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Desire

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

