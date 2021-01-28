Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $111.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.56. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.