Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $44.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.04.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

