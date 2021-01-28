Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. V.F. has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,390,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,309,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $24,588,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

