DeVault Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DeVault has a market cap of $1.12 million and $16,532.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 177.2% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007611 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 384,627,282 coins and its circulating supply is 363,841,414 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

