Devery Market Cap Reaches $152,793.68 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Devery has a market capitalization of $152,793.68 and $8,837.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00070942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.36 or 0.00898124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00053827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.96 or 0.04282067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,917,116 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.