DEXTools Tops One Day Trading Volume of $209,123.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and approximately $209,123.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00132113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00279934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00070351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00068500 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037650 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,172,888 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

