DFP Healthcare Acquisitions (NASDAQ:DFPH) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 106,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 107,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

