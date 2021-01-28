Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Announces Dividend of GBX 27.96

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 27.96 ($0.37) per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,948.26 ($38.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,942.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,760.61. The company has a market capitalization of £68.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.93.

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.