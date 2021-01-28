Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

NYSE DEO traded up $7.86 on Thursday, reaching $162.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $165.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

