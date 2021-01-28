Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA) Shares Gap Down to $251.00

Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $251.00, but opened at $237.00. Dialight plc (DIA.L) shares last traded at $256.95, with a volume of 1,011 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 258.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 282.78. The company has a market cap of £82.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14.

About Dialight plc (DIA.L) (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

