Diamond Platform Token Price Tops $1.75 on Major Exchanges (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. Over the last week, Diamond Platform Token has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $2,752.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Diamond Platform Token

DPT is a token. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,723,082 tokens. Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Certified Diamond Coin is a standard token created on Ethereum blockchain and backed by diamonds of 0.05 carats or more. CDC can be used for depositing and safeguarding capital, as well as for making payments. CDC pricing is based on diamonds. This aims to deliver a stability guarantee that is absent from similar stablecoins linked to financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Diamond Platform Token

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

