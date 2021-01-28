Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Down 6.6% Following Insider Selling

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 996,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 853,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Specifically, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,106.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,092,654 shares of company stock worth $25,591,929. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.72 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

