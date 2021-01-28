Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $70.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $61.08. Approximately 1,874,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,951,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

