DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0179 on Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $494,567.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00306155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003534 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.01533753 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

