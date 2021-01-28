DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.45 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $494,567.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00306155 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00032012 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003534 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.01533753 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

