DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $29,215.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.10 or 0.00405627 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,027,021,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,850,059,430 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.