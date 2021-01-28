Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.69 or 0.00894660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00052531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.80 or 0.04251212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

DGTX is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

