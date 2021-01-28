Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

Digitex Token is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

