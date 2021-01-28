digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 9,716.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,805. digitiliti has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.
digitiliti Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for digitiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for digitiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.