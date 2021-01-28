digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 9,716.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,805. digitiliti has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01.

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

