Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 62% Over Last 7 Days

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 53.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $94.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 62% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019280 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001150 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001922 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018864 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

