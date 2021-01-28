Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.76. Approximately 268,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 274,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.
DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
