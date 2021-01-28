Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.31 and last traded at $74.76. Approximately 268,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 274,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

