Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (NYSEARCA:WANT) Shares Down 9.2%

Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (NYSEARCA:WANT) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.11 and last traded at $54.86. 77,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 40,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.42.

