Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.97. 4,495,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 4,503,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

