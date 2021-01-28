Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.22 and last traded at $60.41. 2,717,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,617,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAS. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

