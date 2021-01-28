Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.98

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.98 and traded as low as $91.05. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $93.10, with a volume of 1,396,623 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNUG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.