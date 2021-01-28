Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 (NYSEARCA:MEXX) shares rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.84 and last traded at $58.31. Approximately 9,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.