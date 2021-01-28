Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading 5.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) shares traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $145.61 and last traded at $143.77. 254,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 387,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85.

