Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.78. 5,131,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 4,704,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

