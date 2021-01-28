Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.29 and last traded at $50.29. Approximately 1,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLYT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 9.05% of Direxion Flight to Safety Strategy ETF worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

