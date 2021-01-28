Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,160 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

