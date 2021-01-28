Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Discovery by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 163,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 87,053 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.48.

Discovery stock opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

