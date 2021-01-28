Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock traded down $2.92 on Thursday, hitting $40.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275,738. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Discovery has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.