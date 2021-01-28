Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Trading Down 6.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.48 and last traded at $41.02. Approximately 23,032,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 11,929,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Discovery alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.