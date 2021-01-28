Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF) Trading Down 4.5%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) (TSE:DF)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.97. Approximately 45,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (DF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DF)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

