DNB Markets Lowers Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) to Sell

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was downgraded by DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of AMBBY stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.